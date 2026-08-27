BOZEMAN — Montana State this weekend is set to begin defense of its 2025 FCS national championship, and with that comes a new season of MTN Sports' Bobcat Insider show.

MSU opens the season Saturday night on the road against new Big Sky Conference opponent Utah Tech. Kickoff from St. George, Utah, is scheduled for 8 p.m., and will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana. The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

(Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.)

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State ready to turn expectations into reality in 2026

In the first episode of the Bobcat Insider this week, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by sixth-year coach Brent Vigen and senior quarterback Justin Lamson to discuss the strengths of this year's team, as well as the expectations of a new season coming off a national title.

Utah Tech will be making its Big Sky Conference debut on Saturday. UTU, coached by Lance Anderson, spent the previous three seasons as a member of the FCS United Athletic Conference (an alliance of the Western Athletic and Atlantic Sun conferences). The Trailblazers were an NCAA Division II program in 2019 before transitioning to Division I the following year.

The Bobcat Insider, with analysis and interviews with Vigen and various player guests, will air Thursdays on The Spot – MTN at 6:30 p.m. throughout the season.

