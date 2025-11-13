Bobcat Insider: Montana State prepares for No. 3-vs.-No. 9 home showdown with UC Davis

BOZEMAN — Montana State is one of the hottest — if not the hottest — football teams in the FCS entering its showdown this week against UC Davis.

The Bobcats have won eight consecutive games with their smallest margin of victory in that stretch being 17 points. Their past two victories against Northern Colorado and Weber State, produced an average of 60.5 points and an average margin of victory of 50 points.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, quarterback Justin Lamson and coach Brent Vigen join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly to look back on last week's 66-14 win over Weber State and look ahead to this week's prime time game between the No. 3-ranked Bobcats and No. 9 UC Davis.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State prepares for No. 3-vs.-No. 9 clash with UC Davis

The Bobcats are looking to take care of business at home Saturday night to possibly set up a winner-take-all matchup with rival Montana on Nov. 22 in Missoula. MSU and the Grizzlies are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the Big Sky, both at 6-0.

Meanwhile, Lamson, a Stanford transfer, has proven to be a solid pickup out of the transfer portal for the Bobcats. He has so far thrown for 2,026 yards with 18 touchdown and just two interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes. Lamson's completion rate ranks second in the FCS.

Saturday's game between Montana State and UC Davis is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

