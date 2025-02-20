Bobcat Insider: Montana State looks to extend winning streaks with rival Montana coming to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Round 2 of the Brawl of the Wild basketball series is Saturday at Worthington Arena.

For the Montana State women, they're looking to sweep the season series with rival Montana and extend their 17-game winning streak. The Bobcats haven't lost since Dec. 7 and sit atop the Big Sky Conference standings with a 14-0 mark in league play and 24-2 overall record.

The Montana State men, meanwhile, are looking to earn a season split with the Grizzlies after losing the earlier meeting in Missoula. The Bobcats have won two straight games to get back to .500 at 7-7 in the Big Sky. They're 12-15 overall.

Montana State women's coach Tricia Binford and men's coach Matt Logie join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly on this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider. They talk about the all-important matchups with Montana as their regular seasons wind down.

Both teams have just four games remaining before the Big Sky Conference tournaments tip off in Boise, Idaho, on March 8.

Watch this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider in the video above.

