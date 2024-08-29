Watch Now
Bobcat Insider: Montana State looks back on New Mexico rally, ahead to Utah Tech

BOZEMAN — A win is a win, and Montana State pulled out a thrilling victory in its season opener last week — a 35-31 come-from-behind triumph on the road at FBS New Mexico.

The Bobcats trailed by 17 points on two different occasions, including at the start of the fourth quarter, and appeared like they were going to begin the season on the wrong side of the won-lost ledger. But MSU scored 21 unanswered points, highlighted in particular by a 93-yard touchdown sprint by running back Adam Jones, to snatch victory from defeat.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by Montana State coach Brent Vigen to take a look back at last week's win, and to also look ahead to this week's game on the road at Utah Tech.

Long snapper Tommy Sullivan also joins the show to discuss the Bobcats' special teams performance against New Mexico, which yielded zero return yards on 10 total kicks.

Montana State's game this week against Utah Tech kicks off at 8 p.m. Mountain time and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

