BOZEMAN — On the heels of a dominant victory to begin the season, No. 1-ranked Montana State is set for its 2026 home opener.

The Bobcats will welcome Butler of the FCS Pioneer Football League for its annual "Gold Rush" game Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. MSU is coming off a 54-0 shellacking of new Big Sky Conference member Utah Tech last week.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Takhari Carr to break down the finer points of the win over Utah Tech and to preview the Butler matchup.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State flashed depth, experience in season-opening win

The game will air on CBS affiliates across the Treasure State — KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena, and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show, which will feature Montana State's national championship celebration in the moments leading up to the game.

Butler got a scare last week from NAIA Georgetown (Ky.) but prevailed 27-23. Quarterback Gabe Passini threw for 145 yards, rushed for 191 and accounted for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs avoided the upset.

