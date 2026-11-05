BOZEMAN — No. 3-ranked Montana State is coming off its most dominant win of the season, a 61-7 shellacking of Cal Poly.

Now the Bobcats (8-1, 5-1 Big Sky) have turned their attention to a key conference matchup this Saturday on the road at No. 22 Idaho State (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and defensive end Seth Brock.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State DE Seth Brock making an impact up front

Vigen joins the show to discuss MSU's fast start against Cal Poly — highlighted by Carter Dahlke returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown — and the challenge of playing a ranked team this week on the road.

Brock, a junior, comes on the program this week to talk about his path to Montana State from Eagle, Idaho, what's gone into his production on defense (4 sacks, 5 tackles for loss), and the fun personalities that make up the defensive line group, including that of coach Nick Jean-Baptiste.

The top-25 matchup between the Bobcats and Bengals is scheduled to get under way at 4 p.m. The game will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana. The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the Bobcats and Bengals on The Spot.

