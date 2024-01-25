Bobcat Insider: Montana State coaches Matt Logie, Tricia Binford size up key weekend games

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team returns for home games at Worthington Arena while the MSU men hit the road for a west coast trip.

The Bobcat men are 9-10 overall but 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference, which places them in a tie with rival Montana for third-place in league standings. They face Sacramento State on Thursday night before playing at Portland State on Saturday.

The MSU women, meanwhile, host PSU and Sac State on Thursday and Saturday. The Bobcats are 9-10 overall and 3-3 in the Big Sky, and sit in fifth place in the conference pecking order.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly to discuss their teams' fortunes.

Logie also discusses the play of Robert Ford III, Sam Lecholat and Jaden Geron. Binford talks about players Natalie Picton and Madison Hall, and touches on the scary injury sustained by Katelynn Limardo during last week's rivalry win over the Montana Lady Griz.

To watch this week's Bobcat Insider, see the video wheel above.