Bobcat Insider: Montana State coaches Matt Logie, Tricia Binford set stage for 'Brawl' rematch with Montana

BOZEMAN — The Brawl of the Wild rivalry series will resume Saturday when Montana State's basketball teams head to Missoula for the second doubleheader matchup of the year against Montana.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford set the stage for the upcoming games, which will be played at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. The women tip off at 2 p.m. with the men to follow at 7.

The women's game has big implications in the Big Sky standings. Both the Bobcats and the Lady Griz are 8-4 in league play, and are locked in a tie for third place behind Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington.

The MSU women saw their five-game winning streak halted last Saturday in a 71-58 loss to first-place NAU. The Bobcats are going for a season sweep against the Lady Griz following a 64-55 victory over UM in Bozeman on Jan. 20.

On the other hand, Montana State's men are mired in a three-game losing streak after dropping two road games last week at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. MSU is now 6-6 in Big Sky play and tied with Idaho State for fourth place in the standings.

The Bobcats have had trouble protecting second-half leads. MSU is hoping to end its skid with a win in Missoula and pull within a tie in the standings with the Grizzlies, who are 7-5 in Big Sky games. The Griz beat MSU in their first matchup on Jan. 20 in Bozeman, 87-77.

