Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams set to jump back into Big Sky play

BOZEMAN — The men's and women's basketball teams at Montana State will re-enter Big Sky Conference play this week.

MSU's men (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) host Northern Arizona on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday while the women (8-7, 2-0) are at NAU on Thursday and visit UNC on Saturday.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford join hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly, the MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice.

Other topics on this week's show include the continued rise of junior forward Brian Goracke, a Point Loma (Calif.) transfer who is the Bobcats' leading scorer at 15.7 points per game. Goracke followed Logie, previously the head coach at Point Loma, to Montana State.

Binford discusses the leadership qualities of fifth-year senior guard Madison Hall and her mentorship of the Bobcats' younger players. Binford also talks about the season-ending knee injury she sustained in November.