BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams are a combined 7-1 to start Big Sky Conference play heading into their first matchups of the season with rival Montana.

Men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford join this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, to discuss their starts to the season and the upcoming Brawl of the Wild games.

Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams ready for season's 1st Cat-Griz games

Logie talks about the Bobcats' development through the first third of the season. They're 9-8 overall, with all eight losses coming by 10 points or less. In Big Sky play, MSU beat Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington before losing at Idaho in its most-recent game.

Logie specifically talks about the play and leadership of Patrick McMahon and Jed Miller, a pair of seniors who have spent their entire collegiate careers in Bozeman.

The MSU women are 4-0 in the Big Sky and are the lone unbeaten team in league play. Overall, the Bobcats are 11-4 and have impressive nonconference wins over UNLV and Colorado despite not having a single senior on the roster.

Binford talks about how the young team has come together this season, including the strong play of sophomores Addison Harris and Taylee Chirrick and freshman point guard Jamison Philip.

The Montana and Montana State women tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman, and the Cats and Griz men play in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN.