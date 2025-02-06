Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams look to carry momentum into back half of season

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams have surpassed the midpoint of Big Sky Conference play, and both teams are carrying momentum into the home stretch of the regular season.

The Bobcat women haven't lost since early December and now own a 13-game winning streak as they sit 20-2 overall and 10-0 in the Big Sky. The MSU men, meanwhile, have seemingly stabilized after a six-game losing streak from mid-December into early January. They've won four of five games and are 10-13 overall with a 5-5 mark in conference play.

With just eight regular-season games remaining, this week's matchups loom especially large. MSU's women, who sit in first place in the Big Sky, host second-place Northern Arizona for a pivotal matchup on Thursday before playing another home game Saturday against Northern Colorado.

The Bobcat men are among five teams within a game of each other in the Big Sky standings. One of those teams, Northern Arizona, hosts Montana State on Thursday, and then the Bobcats play at league-leading Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Montana State women's coach Tricia Binford and men's coach Matt Logie join this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. Binford discusses already hitting 20 wins, as well as what's at stake versus NAU, while Logie talks about the men finding a rhythm with their recent wins, which have been keyed by strong play from Patrick McMahon.

Watch this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider in the video above.

