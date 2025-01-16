Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams in the thick of Big Sky Conference play

BOZEMAN — Big Sky Conference play has begun for the Montana State men's and women's basketball teams.

The Bobcat women are off to a scorching start, winning their first four conference games as part of an overall seven-game winning streak. Transfer Esmeralda Morales leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and was named the Big Sky's player of the week for her efforts in MSU's wins over Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona last week.

With the win over NAU, the Bobcats (14-2 overall, 4-0 conference) took sole possession of first place in the Big Sky standings and are the only team unbeaten in league play.

On the men's side, it's been an up-and-down season so far for the three-time reigning Big Sky Conference tournament champions. The Bobcats rallied for a 58-53 win over Northern Colorado last Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.

Montana State is 6-11 overall with a 1-3 mark in Big Sky play.

Montana State men's and women's basketball coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford talk about their seasons thus far in this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. Watch the complete episode in the video above.

The Bobcat basketball teams are back in action this week. The women are home for games against Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday, while the MSU men are on the road playing the same teams.

