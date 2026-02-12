Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams aim for season sweep of Montana as regular season winds down

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams are looking to complete the season sweep of rival Montana when the teams meet Saturday in Missoula.

The Bobcats won the first meetings in Bozeman, with the women rolling to an 82-44 win and the men scratching out a 76-67 victory.

As the teams get ready for Round 2 of the Brawl of the Wild, coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford discussed the matchups on this week's Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams aim for season sweep of rival Montana as regular season winds down

Logie, who is in his third season leading the Cats men, sits down with Gillogly to talk about MSU's season. The Bobcats have endured plenty of injuries — including the loss of standout guard Davian Brown — and have lost three of their past four games. Montana State (14-11 overall, 8-4 Big Sky), though, is still tied with Montana for second in the Big Sky Conference standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Binford, MSU's 21st-year women's coach, talks about her team with Wetmore. The Bobcats (17-6, 10-2) currently sit second in the Big Sky standings, a half game back of league-leading Idaho. Montana State is getting key contributions from numerous young players, including freshmen Jamison Philip and Brianne Bailey along with a strong sophomore class led by Taylee Chirrick. Chirrick was named to the midseason edition of the 2026 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list earlier this month.

Montana State plays Montana in a doubleheader Saturday. The women's game tips off at 2 p.m., and the men play at 7. The games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.