Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball set for crucial February stretch

BOZEMAN — The men's and women's basketball teams at Montana State are entering an important stretch of the season as the calendar runs further into February.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, first-year men's coach Matt Logie and longtime women's coach Tricia Binford look forward to games this week against Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona while also looking back at last week's results.

The MSU women are coming off a two-win week in which they took road games from both Eastern Washington and Idaho. In particular, the Bobcats' one-point win at EWU helped draw closer to the Eagles in the Big Sky standings.

The Bobcats, now 13-10 overall and 7-3 in the league, are in a tie for third place and one game back of EWU in second place. The Cats will have a big one at home on Saturday against league-leading NAU (16-6, 8-1).

Binford also discusses the return of Katelynn Limardo, who came back to the lineup last week after suffering an injury against Montana on Jan. 20. Limardo had 14 points against EWU.

This week, MSU's men will hit the road after splitting home games last week against Eastern Washington and Idaho. The Bobcats handed EWU its first loss of the Big Sky season but then faltered against Idaho the following week.

Montana State (11-12, 6-4) is looking up at Northern Colorado (13-9, 6-3) in the conference standings, so Thursday's game against the Bears is important if the Bobcats hope to improve their position down the stretch.

On this weeks show, Logie also discusses Brian Goracke hitting the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career. Goracke and Robert Ford III lead the Bobcats in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

