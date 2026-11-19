BOZEMAN — After a victory last week at Northern Colorado, Montana State is in position to win the outright Big Sky Conference championship and claim the No. 1 overall seed for the FCS playoffs.

Standing in the Bobcats' way is rival Montana. The 125th regular-season meeting between the Cats and Griz is Saturday in Bozeman.

On this week's episode of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and running back Adam Jones to reflect on last week's road win — which included some travel difficulties — and to set the scene for the Brawl of the Wild.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Missoula's Adam Jones talks Montana State journey ahead Griz battle

In particular, Jones joins the show to talk about what it's been like playing at Montana State as a recruit out of Missoula — he is a Sentinel High School grad — as well as the development of the Bobcats' running back group this season.

Scripps Sports will broadcast the Cat-Griz game on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show starts the day at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hosted by Trey Bender and Tom Wylie from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the show will feature live interviews, analysis and more leading up to kickoff between the Bobcats and Grizzlies at noon.

Ben Creighton will be on the call for Scripps Sports with analysts Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp joining him in the booth. Hansen and Toni Wetmore will be the sideline reporters.

