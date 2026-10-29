BOZEMAN — Fresh off a come-from-behind 38-33 home win over Weber State last week, Montana State is back at Bobcat Stadium this Saturday to host Cal Poly.

MSU (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky) enters the game ranked No. 3 in the latest Stats Perform top 25 poll. Cal Poly (4-5, 3-3) visit Bozeman coming of back-to-back losses to Northern Colorado and Utah Tech.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and running back Jared White.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Jared White providing added punch to Montana State ground game

Vigen joins the show to diagnose MSU's defensive performance to this point in the season. He also talks about White's contributions to the program, and how the team was able to retain White after he had entered the transfer portal in 2024. White discusses his success so far this season, and talks about life off the field and building a brand for himself on social media.

The game between the Bobcats and Mustangs will be televised on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte and KTVQ in Billings, and on The Spot – MTN in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls and Helena.

The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on The Spot with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game. Montana State and Cal Poly will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

