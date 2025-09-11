BOZEMAN — No. 4-ranked Montana State finds itself with an 0-2 record following last week's 30-24 double-overtime loss to No. 2 South Dakota State in the Bobcats' annual Gold Rush home opener.

The Cats look to jump into the win column for the first time in 2025 when they welcome San Diego of the Pioneer Football League to town for a Week 3 game on Saturday.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: In search of 1st win, No. 4 Montana State readies for San Diego

MSU coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman Alec Eckert join this week's episode of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network, to recap the game against South Dakota State and look ahead to this week's contest against the Toreros.

The Bobcats last played San Diego on Sept. 18, 2021, a 52-10 victory. It was the only meeting to date between the programs.

Montana State and San Diego are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Mountain time Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and the Montana Television Network.

