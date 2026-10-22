Bobcat Insider: DL Zack Black helped lead defensive response vs. EWU

BOZEMAN — Coming off a 56-20 road victory over Eastern Washington, No. 3-ranked Montana State is set to host No. 22 Weber State on Saturday in a game with big stakes.

Related: Montana State No. 1 in FCS playoff committee top 10

MSU (6-1, 3-1) and Weber State (5-3, 4-1) are among three teams with one loss in the Big Sky standings in the chase for the league title. Whoever wins on Saturday will remain in first-place.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman Zack Black.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: DL Zack Black helped lead defensive bounceback vs. EWU

Vigen joins the show to look back on the EWU win and set the stage for the Weber State matchup. Black, meanwhile, discusses among other topics the Bobcats' defensive performance in the win over the Eagles — which produced five QB sacks, 10 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Montana State and Weber Still will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage of the Bobcats and Wildcats begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

Montana State and Weber State will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

