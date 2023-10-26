Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen analyzes Sac State win, previews Idaho matchup

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State went on the road last week to get a key Big Sky Conference win, taking down then-No. 3 Sacramento State 42-30.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The entire episode can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen talks about his team's play in the win over Sac State, including the strong performance by Big Sky players of the week Tommy Mellott and Jon Johnson. Vigen also looks ahead to another big game at Idaho.

Linebackers Nolan Askelson and McCade O'Reilly also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

No. 2 Montana State heads to No. 9 Idaho on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.