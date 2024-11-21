Bobcat Insider: Brody Grebe, Brent Vigen set scene as Montana State seeks history at Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — Montana State has continued to make program history this season.

The Bobcats, who had never before gone 10-0 to start a season, are now 11-0 after surviving their biggest test of the fall — a 30-28 win at then-No. 4 UC Davis last Saturday. The second-ranked Bobcats secured at least a share of the Big Sky Conference championship with the win and will receive the league's automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.

But one regular-season game remains, the one that matters most, as Montana State is set to host rival Montana for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild on Saturday.

In this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly, MSU coach Brent Vigen and defensive end Brody Grebe talk about the win over the Aggies, including the Bobcats' resolve during Davis' frantic fourth-quarter rally. To clinch the win, Montana State linebacker McCade O'Reilly intercepted the Aggies' pass on the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt and Rylan Ortt secured the ensuing onside kick try.

Vigen and Grebe also help set the scene for the game versus No. 9 Montana, where the Bobcats will look to complete a 12-0 regular season and clinch the outright Big Sky title. Montana State's 23 seniors and their legacy are also discussed, as is quarterback Tommy Mellott's stellar season.

Grebe talks about representing Melstone, wearing the Bobcats' legacy No. 41 jersey, the standard on the defensive line and playing alongside his brother Bryce, who is a redshirt freshman linebacker.

The Cats and Griz kick off inside Bobcat Stadium at 12 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Montana CBS affiliates — KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula. Coverage begins at 11 a.m.

Watch this week's Bobcat Insider show in the video above.