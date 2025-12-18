High School College More Sports Watch Now
Bobcat Insider: Brent Vigen, Rocky Lencioni preview unprecedented Cat-Griz meeting

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State tight end Rocky Lencioni catches a touchdown against Idaho State in a Big Sky Conference football game at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
BOZEMAN — For the fourth time in five years, Montana State is in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

The second-seeded Bobcats, who notched playoff wins over Yale and Stephen F. Austin, will now host the biggest game in Treasure State history. Rival Montana visits Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and tight end Rocky Lencioni break down the rematch with the Grizzlies in this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by Cats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly and Scripps Sports analyst Ty Gregorak.

Vigen discusses the Bobcats' 44-28 win over Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinal round, including the play of Adam Jones and Kenneth Eiden IV. Jones, a Missoula native, scored three touchdowns, and Eiden, a Bozeman product, had three sacks, including two strip-sacks.

Lencioni also recaps the game versus SFA and looks ahead to the matchup with the Griz. A redshirt freshman from Bozeman, Lencioni has five touchdown receptions on the season. He talks about his breakout season and transition from high school wide receiver to college tight end.

