Bobcat Insider: After flawless regular season, Montana State shifts focus to FCS playoffs

BOZEMAN — Just about everything has gone right for Montana State on the football field in 2024; the Bobcats finished 12-0, won the outright Big Sky Conference title and earned the No. 1 seed for postseason.

Now it's a matter of MSU turning its regular-season success into playoff spoils, and the Cats begin that journey this Saturday with a second-round home game against UT Martin (9-4), a team they defeated in the second round in 2021 on the way to a championship game appearance.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly set the scene with a look back at the regular season and a look ahead toward the playoffs.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen joins the show to recap MSU's 12-0 record and talk about the postseason accolades the team collected in the Big Sky — Tommy Mellott was offensive MVP, Brody Grebe was defensive MVP, Adam Jones was freshman of the year, and Vigen himself was coach of the year.

Jones, a running back from Missoula Sentinel who has racked up 928 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, also joins the show this week to analyze his breakout campaign, including his 197-yard performance in a 34-11 victory over rival Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild two weeks ago.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., and will be streamed on ESPN+. To watch this week's Bobcat Insider show, check out the video player above.

