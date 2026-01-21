BOZEMAN — Montana State boasts the best combined men's and women's basketball record in the Big Sky Conference.

The Bobcats are 11-1 between their men's and women's squads after the teams swept rival Montana on Saturday and then beat Northern Colorado on Monday. Saturday's festivities included a parade around town to celebrate the national champion football team and the raising of its banner inside Worthington Arena during the women's basketball game, which MSU won 82-44. The Bobcat men won the nightcap 76-67.

On Monday, the Cats women topped the Bears 71-57 in Bozeman and the men got a 73-68 road win at UNC. MSU is atop the women's Big Sky standings with a 6-0 conference mark, while the MSU men are just a half-game back of Portland State at 5-1.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford talk about contributing to Saturday's celebration with the wins over Montana.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: After Brawl of the Wild sweep, Montana State basketball teams look to stay hot

Wetmore makes her Bobcat Insider debut and introduces herself before sitting down with Binford, who is in her 21st season coaching the Cats. Binford recaps the wins over UM and UNC and discusses the steady play of freshman Jamison Philip. Philip had 23 points in the win over the Lady Griz and continues to grow as a playmaker for MSU.

Logie also talks about his team's wins and how the Bobcats refocused after Saturday's Cat-Griz game with their best shootaround of the year in preparation for Northern Colorado. MSU has won seven of its past eight games.

Both Montana State teams continue their Big Sky Conference schedules this week with games against Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday. The men are in Bozeman for both games, and the Montana State-vs.-Weber State matchup will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN. Tipoff between the Bobcats and Wildcats is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Cats women are in Pocatello, Idaho, on Thursday and Ogden, Utah, on Saturday.

