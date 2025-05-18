2025 Montana Football Hall of Fame: Former Montana State Bobcat Ray Biggs' road from farm to fame

BILLINGS — Ray Biggs' journey in football began on a humble farm near Walla Walla, Wash. His introduction to the sport came in the seventh grade, where he quickly learned invaluable lessons about teamwork, friendship, competitiveness and dedication.

As he progressed through his football career, Biggs was shaped by excellent coaches and mentors who instilled a strong work ethic and a lifelong passion for the game.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

2025 Montana Football HOF: Former MSU DT Ray Biggs' road from farm to fame

In high school, Biggs excelled playing both offensive and defensive tackle, proudly serving as captain of his undefeated conference champion team. After graduation, he earned a football scholarship to Columbia Basin College, where he continued to dominate on the field. Over two years, Biggs played a pivotal role in leading the team to consecutive conference championships, culminating in an impressive undefeated season his sophomore year.

His talent didn't go unnoticed, accepting a scholarship to Montana State University, where he started as a defensive tackle. During his time there, Biggs helped the Bobcats secure back-to-back Big Sky Conference championships in 1966 and 1967, solidifying his status as a formidable player.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Business, Biggs shifted his focus to coaching, starting at Walla Walla Community College as an assistant coach. His career quickly evolved as he took on a graduate assistant role at Colorado State University, where he further honed his coaching skills.

After obtaining a master’s degree in College Student Personnel Administration, Biggs became the assistant head football coach and director of housing at Colorado Mesa University. A highlight of his coaching tenure came in 1982 when he led the team to the NAIA national championship.

In 1983, the former Bobcat great accepted an assistant head coach position at Yakima Valley College, before transitioning to National Football Scouting (NFS). Over five years with NFS, he scouted college talent for NFL teams, showcasing his expertise and dedication to the sport.

Biggs' most notable achievement came during his 17 years with the Houston Oilers, which later became the Tennessee Titans. As a scout primarily covering the western United States, he played an integral role in the team’s journey to the Super Bowl in 2000, an unforgettable highlight in his career.

After retiring in 2011, Biggs continued to stay connected to the game by assisting in running the annual NFS Invitational Camp in Indianapolis for NFL draft-eligible players, demonstrating his commitment to fostering new talent.

Throughout his illustrious career, Biggs has positively impacted the lives of countless athletes and students, evident in the enduring relationships he has maintained with former players, coaches and scouts. His legacy is marked not only by his significant accomplishments, including multiple hall of fame inductions, but also by the values and inspiration he has shared with those around him.

For Biggs, football has been far more than just a game; it has been the cornerstone of his life journey.