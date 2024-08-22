Montana State Bobcats second in Big Sky Conference preseason men's, women's cross country polls

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference office has released its 2024 men’s and women’s cross country preseason coaches’ polls, which have projected the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks as the top team for both genders entering the upcoming campaign.

The Lumberjacks claimed the top spot in both polls unanimously.

Both programs at Northern Arizona are coming off national runner-up finishes at the 2023 NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships, and the pair are reigning Mountain Region champions along seeking defense of their 2023 Big Sky titles.

NAU’s men have won six national titles since 2016, claiming them from 2016-19 and then securing another run from 2020-22. In both 2019 and 2023 they were national runners-up, meaning they’ve finished first or second nationally since 2016.

Second place at the women's nationals is the best-ever finish for the Big Sky Conference when NAU’s women completed that feat last season, as the Lumberjacks had the previous best mark in 1991 when that squad finished third.

The Lumberjacks will open their season on Aug. 31 when they host the 2024 edition of the George Kyte Classic.

Selected second in both polls, the Montana State Bobcats are looking to continue to build on the momentum they’ve built over the past several years. Last season, MSU’s men finished as the 13th best team in the nation after securing that slot in the National Championship.

The Weber State Wildcats were selected third in both polls as well, and both rankings featured the same top-five institutions.

The full preseason projections can be found below.

This season’s Big Sky Conference Championship will take place in Pocatello, Idaho on Friday, Nov. 1.

2024 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

1) Northern Arizona (10) – 100

2) Montana State – 90

3) Weber State – 80

4) Idaho – 67

5) Eastern Washington – 61

6) Montana – 50

7) Idaho State – 36

8) Northern Colorado – 30

9) Sacramento State – 20

10) Portland State – 16

2024 Big Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

1) Northern Arizona (10) – 100

2) Montana State – 89

3) Weber State – 78

4) Idaho – 71

5) Eastern Washington – 58

6) Northern Colorado – 41

7) Sacramento State – 36

T8) Idaho State – 31

T8) Montana – 31

10) Portland State – 15