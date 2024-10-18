Montana State Billings men's, women's basketball teams picked second in GNAC preseason coaches polls

PORTLAND, Ore. — The men's and women's basketball teams from Montana State Billings were each picked No. 2 in their respective preseason coaches polls in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

In the men's poll, which was released Thursday, MSU Billings received three first-place votes and finished with 85 voting points to place second behind preseason No. 1 Central Washington, which had four first-place votes and 90 points.

Jacob Thompson / For MTN Sports Montana State Billings guard Famous Lefthand.

The Yellowjackets are under second-year head coach Luke Fennelly and are coming of the program's first GNAC regular-season title. The team finished 20-10 last year and went 14-4 in league play.

Among MSUB's top returners are guard Jalen Tot, the reigning GNAC player of the year, and Hardin alum Famous Lefthand. The Jackets have also added forward Kael Robinson, a Rocky Mountain College transfer.

In the women's poll, released Friday, MSU Billings received the most first-place votes — five — but fell one point shy of the top spot behind Western Washington. The Jackets got 90 total voting points to 91 for WWU. Western Washington picked up four first-place votes.

Longtime coach Kevin Woodin led the Yellowjackets all the way to second round of the NCAA West Region Championships last season after winning their first GNAC title since 2013-14. The Jackets went 28-7 last year and 16-2 in the conference.

MSUB brings back a strong contingent led by guards Kortney Nelson and Aspen Giese and forward Dyauni Boyce. Boyce is the reigning GNAC defensive player of the year.

Both teams open the regular season with the Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead in Billings starting on Nov. 1. The men face Oregon State in an exhibition game Oct. 26 while the women host Montana Tech in an exhibition this coming Tuesday.

