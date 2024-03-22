Montana State Billings' Kola Bad Bear named first-team Division II All-American

ATLANTA, Ga. — Montana State Billings standout Kola Bad Bear continued to collect accolades Friday, being named a WBCA Division II coaches first-team All-American.

With her selection, Bad Bear becomes the fourth MSUB player in program history to receive WBCA All-America honors, and just the second Yellowjacket to earn a first-team nod following Alisha Breen’s selection in 2018.

It adds another impressive honor to the senior’s collection this season, having previously earned the GNAC’s player of the year and newcomer of the year awards along with first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference and first-team All-West Region honors.

Bad Bear led the Yellowjackets in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game in 35 games. Her 569 total points were tied for the sixth most in a single season in program history.

The Billings Senior graduate and former Montana State Bobcat shot 51.3% from the field and averaged 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. She helped the Yellowjackets achieve their highest single-season win total with 28 victories, and was a key contributor in MSUB’s postseason runs to the GNAC championship game and to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA D-II national tournament.

