Montana State Billings' Dyauni Boyce named to Division II All-West Region team

(Editor's note: MSU Billings Athletics release.)

SAN FRANCISCO — After helping propel the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team to another successful season, senior Dyauni Boyce continued to rack up accolades for her standout year after being voted to the D2CCA All-West Region second team.

The honor marked the first career all-region honor for Boyce, and marks another accolade in what has been an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the Winifred native.

Boyce becomes the fourth different Yellowjacket in program history to be selected to the D2CCA All-West Region team.

A unanimous first-team All-GNAC selection, Boyce has averaged 15.6 points per game on the season, leading the team while shooting 40.4% from the field, 35.4% from 3, and 80.8% from the line. Running her career points total up to 1,562 heading into West Regional action this week, a total that ranks sixth in program history.

Boyce has also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks this season for the Yellowjackets, and was twice named GNAC player of the week. She helped to lead MSUB to it’s second consecutive 25 win season, a second-place finish in the GNAC regular-season standings and an at-large bid in the NCAA D-II West Regional.

A three-time All-GNAC honoree, Boyce continues to climb MSUB’s record books in a number of categories, including holding the record for most games played in program history with 136.

In addition to that and her points total, Boyce also ranks tenth in made 3-pointers (152), eighth in 3-point percentage (36.2%), fourth in made free throws (366), and sits just eight rebounds away from becoming the 11th player in program history to record over 700 career rebounds.

Boyce and the Yellowjackets (25-7) were set to begin the NCAA West Regional Friday as the No. 5 seed against No. 4 Alaska Anchorage at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time n Carson, Calif.

