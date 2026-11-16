Montana rises in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll to set up Brawl of the Wild top-10 showdown

MISSOULA — It'll be a top-10 showdown in the Brawl of the Wild.

Montana State kept its No. 2 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll on Monday, while Montana shot up the rankings to No. 8. The Grizzlies, who defeated then-No. 21 Idaho State 38-30 on Saturday, were previously ranked 12th.

Tarleton State remained the top team in the poll. The Texans, the only undefeated team left in the FCS, received 46 of 57 first-place votes. Montana State, after a 31-21 win at Northern Colorado, received five first-place votes, while South Dakota State received six. The Jackrabbits moved up one place in the poll to No. 3.

Lamar and Stephen F. Austin also climbed up to Nos. 4 and 5 in the poll after Youngstown State and Northern Arizona suffered losses to ranked opponents last week. Youngstown State fell from third to sixth following a 34-33 loss to then-No. 15 Illinois State, while NAU fell from fifth to 12th after a 25-21 loss to then-No. 18 Weber State.

Weber State is now ranked 15th. Also from the Big Sky Conference, UC Davis held steady at No. 23, and Idaho State slipped to No. 25.

The current Big Sky standings and this week's schedule are below.

Big Sky Conference standings

Monday, Nov. 16



Conf. Overall Montana State 7-1 10-1 Montana 6-2 8-3 Northern Arizona 6-2 8-3 Weber State 6-2 7-4 UC Davis 5-3 7-4 Idaho 5-3 5-6 Southern Utah 4-4 5-6 Idaho State 3-5 6-5 Cal Poly 3-5 4-7 Eastern Washington 2-6 3-8 Northern Colorado 2-6 3-8 Portland State 2-6 2-9 Utah Tech 1-7 1-10

Big Sky Conference schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 8 Montana at No. 2 Montana State, 12 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Utah, 12 p.m.

Utah Tech at No. 15 Weber State, 1 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at No. 23 UC Davis, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at No. 12 Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho at No. 25 Idaho State, 4 p.m.