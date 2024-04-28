Watch Now
Montana, Montana State volleyball teams close spring drills with head-to-head scrimmage

Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 27, 2024
BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State volleyball programs wrapped up their respective spring drills Saturday at Shroyer Gym.

The rivals held a morning practice session followed by a four-set scrimmage in the afternoon, which the Bobcats won 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 33-31.

“It was a really good day of volleyball,” MSU head coach Matt Houk stated in a press release. “We played four hours of volleyball with the Griz. The morning drills gave us opportunities to mix and match line ups and do a lot of different things."

Fifth-year all-conference standout Jourdain Kamps paced the Bobcats reaching double-digit kills, while freshmen redshirts Karli Heidemann and Erika Gustafson provided a spark for MSU in their victory.

Montana State will enter the 2024 season coming off last season's 24-9 record and the program's first national postseason appearance, advancing to the Fab Four of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Montana, coached by Allison Lawrence, finished 11-18 overall last season and were swept by Montana State in the Big Sky Conference tournament.

