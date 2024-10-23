Montana, Montana State top Big Sky Conference men's basketball preseason polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference office released the results of its preseason coaches and media polls for men's basketball Wednesday, along with revealing its 2024-25 preseason all-conference team and most valuable player.

In the preseason coaches poll, the Montana Grizzlies have been selected as the favorite heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Montana received seven of the 10 available first-place votes. Last season the Griz finished tied for second in the Big Sky standings (12-6) and made a run to the Big Sky championship game, where they ultimately fell to Montana State.

Speaking of those Bobcats, MSU was voted the preseason favorite in the Big Sky media poll, receiving 14 first-place votes. Montana State was second in the coaches poll, receiving two first-place votes there.

The Bobcats have set the standard for Big Sky Conference men’s basketball the past three seasons, reaching three-consecutive NCAA Tournaments with a trio of league tournament titles. Last season, despite a 9-9 record in Big Sky play, they ran through the bracket in Boise once again to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

In the coaches poll, the Northern Colorado Bears were picked third, while being tabbed fourth by the media. It was the opposite for Weber State, which has been selected third by the media and fourth by the coaches.

Returning to Northern Arizona University for his senior season, Trent McLaughlin has been voted the Big Sky’s preseason most valuable player. Last season McLaughlin was voted first-team all-conference by the league’s head coaches after averaging 16.6 points per game. He ended up the Big Sky’s fourth-leading scorer last year, along with racking up 63 assists and 48 steals. McLaughlin was a pivotal part of the Lumberjack team that played in the Big Sky championship game two seasons ago.

Northern Arizona was selected fifth by both coaches and media.

Montana State has two players representing the Bobcats on the preseason all-conference team, with returners Brian Goracke and Brandon Walker earning the nod. Goracke was a member of the Big Sky’s all-tournament team last season, while Walker was honorable mention all-conference.

The Grizzlies are represented by Brandon Whitney, who is entering his fifth year with the program. Whitney was both honorable mention all-conference and a member of the all-tournament team last season.

After transferring in conference from Idaho State, Weber State’s Miguel Tomley, a returning all-tournament team member, earned a preseason nod for the Wildcats. And the unit is rounded out by Idaho’s Julius Mims, who is a returning all-defensive team member.

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own teams in the preseason coaches poll. The preseason most valuable player and all-conference team is determined by the league’s head coaches and a pool of select media.

The Big Sky Conference basketball championships return to Boise, Idaho, this season and will take place from March 8-12, 2025, at Idaho Central Arena.

All Big Sky Conference home men’s basketball games are available to stream on ESPN+.

2024-25 Big Sky Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll



Montana (7) – 78 Montana State (2) – 72 Northern Colorado – 62 Weber State (1) – 61 Northern Arizona – 51 Portland State – 38 Idaho – 32 Idaho State – 21 Eastern Washington – 19 Sacramento State – 15

2024-25 Big Sky Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll



Montana State (14) – 297 Montana (11) – 279 Weber State (7) – 270 Northern Colorado (1) – 211 Northern Arizona – 209 Eastern Washington – 139 Portland State – 124 Idaho State – 108 Idaho – 104 Sacramento State – 74

2024-25 Big Sky Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona (MVP)

Brian Goracke, Montana State

Brandon Whitney, Montana

Miguel Tomley, Weber State

Brandon Walker, Montana State

Julius Mims, Idaho

