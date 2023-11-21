Montana, Montana State put five on All-Big Sky Conference volleyball teams

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky announced its all-conference volleyball selections and individual award winners on Tuesday.

Montana State put two on the first team, Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Kamps.

Thomsen led the Bobcats to its highest finish (second) ever in the Big Sky standings and a school-record 12 conference victories. For her career, Thomsen has notched 1,567 kills, which ranks first all-time at MSU and fifth in Big Sky Conference history.

Kamps currently leads the team with a .258 attack mark, while averaging 2.58 kills, 3.24 points, 1.79 digs and .94 blocks per set. One of the top right-side blockers in the league, Kamps has recorded five or more blocks on ten occasions this season, including a season-best seven blocks against Cal Baptist and Portland State.

Montana put three on the second team, Madi Chuhlantseff, Paige Clark and Carly Anderson.

It’s the third straight all-conference honor for Clark, who was second team as a freshman and first team as a sophomore last year. Clark ranks 10th in the Big Sky this year with 3.16 kills per set and has also added 36 aces.

Anderson moved into sixth place in Montana's all-time assists category with 3,637 in her carer. She played in her 100th career match as a Grizzly during Senior Day.

Chulantseff has become one of the most efficient attacking threats in Montana history. She is hitting .340 this season with 243 kills and just 58 errors. It’s the second-best single-season hitting percentage in Griz history.

Following are the All-Big Sky teams and postseason awards:

2023 All-Big Sky Volleyball

* - unanimous selection

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player: Bridgette Smith, Sacramento State*

Libero of the Year: Makayla Sorensen, Weber State

Setter of the Year: Syd Cole, Northern Colorado*

Top Newcomer of the Year: Lauryn Anderson, Portland State

Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Gabi Placide, Northern Colorado

Coach of the Year: Ruben Volta, Sacramento State

First Team

Bridgette Smith, Sacramento State

Kira Thomsen, Montana State*

Syd Cole, Northern Colorado*

Dani Richins, Weber State*

Kalani Hayes, Sacramento State

Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin, Sacramento State*

Sophia Meyers, Portland State*

Makenzie Harris, Northern Colorado

Jourdain Kamps, Montana State

Kate Standifird, Weber State

Second Team

Madi Chuhlantseff, Montana

Paige Clark, Montana

Ellie Tisko, Sacramento State

Makayla Sorensen, Weber State

Lauryn Anderson, Portland State

Carly Anderson, Montana

Jamie Streit, Idaho State

Caty Cordano, Sacramento State

Sage Brustad, Eastern Washington

Bri Gunderson, Eastern Washington

