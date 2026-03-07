Montana, Montana State players honored in Big Sky Conference awards as Starch Madness nears

BOISE, Idaho — It's officially Starch Madness as the Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments get under way at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday.

Heading into the tourneys, many players from both Montana and Montana State's basketball programs were honored in the conference's postseason awards on Friday.

The awards were headlined by Montana State’s Taylee Chirrick, who won MVP and defensive player of the year. Chirrick tied the single-season steal record for Montana State and the Big Sky on Monday against Northern Arizona with 124 on the season. She also averaged 18.2 points per game in Big Sky play.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Many players from Montana and Montana State honored in Big Sky awards

Chirrick and Bobcat teammate Addison Harris earned first-team all-conference honors.

For the Lady Griz, sophomore guard Avery Waddington earned second-team all-conference recognition, as did Billings native and Eastern Washington forward Kourtney Grossman. Waddington and Grossman both rank in the top 10 in points per game in conference play.

On the men’s side, Montana State’s Jed Miller and Montana’s Money Williams were unanimous first-team all-conference selections. Both players ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage in conference play.

Also for the Bobcats, Patrick McMahon earned second-team all-conference honors, while Christian King was an honorable mention choice. Jeremiah Davis made the all-defensive team.

Montana’s Te’Jon Sawyer also earned honorable mention all-conference after leading the conference in field goal percentage at 59%.