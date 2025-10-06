Montana, Montana State hold steady in FCS top 25 rankings

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State held steady at Nos. 4 and 5 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The top five positions in the rankings were unchanged from a week ago, with North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Tarleton State again occupying the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spots. The Bison (33-16 over then-No. 6 Illinois State), Jackrabbits (35-30 over then-No. 24 Youngstown State) and Bobcats (34-10 over then-No. 13 Northern Arizona) defeated top-25 teams last week.

Tarleton State (52-42 over Southern Utah) and Montana (42-38 over Idaho State) won high-scoring thrillers over unranked opponents.

UC Davis, which improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a 34-27 win over Cal Poly last week, climbed to No. 6 in the poll. The Aggies were ranked seventh last week.

Idaho at No. 11 and Northern Arizona at No. 14 are the other Big Sky teams in the rankings. View the complete poll.

Big Sky play continues Saturday with the third week of the conference schedule. No. 4 Montana and No. 5 Montana State are both back home; the Grizzlies host Cal Poly, while the Bobcats host Idaho State. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local television across Montana.

Other Big Sky games on the schedule are:

