Montana, Montana State football to again play games on ESPN2

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight year, Big Sky football will have a pair of conference games televised on ESPN2 as the Idaho at Montana State (Oct. 12) and UC Davis at Montana (Nov. 9) matchups are slated to air on the national stage.

Both matchups selected for ESPN2 will feature 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff times later this fall.

Idaho’s trip to Bozeman this October will be a chance for Montana State to earn redemption following last season’s 24-21 loss at the Kibbie Dome, while UC Davis will seek its second-straight victory in Missoula after winning against Montana for the first time ever back in 2018.

The four Big Sky teams selected for linear games this fall finished with a combined 37-14 record in 2023, as Montana, Montana State and Idaho all earned national seeds for last year’s playoffs following their stellar seasons.

As far as 2024 preseason rankings go, HeroSports had Montana (No. 3), Montana State (No. 4), Idaho (No. 7) and UC Davis (No. 21) all in its Top 25 earlier this month.

Since the Big Sky’s latest partnership with ESPN began in 2021, the conference has had seven of its football teams (more than half of the league) featured in linear network games on ESPN.