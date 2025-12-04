Montana, Montana State FCS playoff games to air on ESPN+

MISSOULA — The Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Dec. 6, will air on ESPN+.

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights for the FCS playoffs, and seven of this week's second-round games will air only on the company's streaming platform. ESPN+ is a subscription service available through ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

The Bobcats, who won the Big Sky Conference and secured the No. 2 seed for the playoffs, will host Yale at noon Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed for the playoffs, will play South Dakota State inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Kickoff is also scheduled for noon Saturday.

The Montana and Montana State games will not be available on traditional TV — whether over the air with an antenna or via cable or satellite providers.

Of the playoff games, only the matchup between Rhode Island and UC Davis will air on linear television. The Rams and Aggies will play at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

ESPN will announce the quarterfinal schedule during the Rhode Island-vs.-UC Davis game. Three of the four quarterfinal games, which will be played Dec. 12 and 13, will air on linear TV with the fourth airing only on ESPN+.