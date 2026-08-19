Montana, Montana State each put 2 on preseason All-Big Sky volleyball team; UNC picked No. 1

FARMINGTON, Utah — With just a few days away from a new era of Big Sky Volleyball beginning, the league office has announced Northern Colorado as preseason favorites ahead of the upcoming season. Northern Arizona's Hanah Stoddard was voted as the league's Most Valuable Player to headline the individual preseason honors.

The preseason coaches poll and preseason all-conference team were voted on by the league's 11 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

Only three points separated preseason favorite Northern Colorado from Northern Arizona in the polls, as both teams received four first-place votes each. Montana and Idaho State finished tied for third in the preseason poll, as the Grizzlies also received a pair of first-place votes from the coaches. In their first season in the league, Utah Tech received the final first-place vote, but finished seventh in the poll.

Northern Arizona's Hanah Stoddard headlines the preseason all-conference team, earning preseason MVP honors. Stoddard played a crucial role in securing the Lumberjacks' regular-season title last year after recording a career-best 461 kills over 30 matches, which ranked second in the league. Defensively, she also tabbed 376 digs and 24 total blocks. The Co-MVP from a season ago also earned AVCA All-American honorable mention honors.

The league's depth is present on this year's preseason All-Conference team as seven different schools are highlighted on the 11-member team. Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Montana, and Montana State all have multiple players getting preseason nods.

The 2026 Big Sky volleyball championship will be held Nov. 23-25 at Rolle Activity Center in Flagstaff, Ariz., with the top eight teams qualifying for the tournament.

The 2026 season officially gets underway on Friday, Aug. 28, with all 11 teams in action throughout the weekend.

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2026 Big Sky Volleyball Coaches’ Poll Results

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Northern Colorado (4) - 88

2. Northern Arizona (4) - 85

T3. Idaho State - 72

T3. Montana (2) - 72

5. Weber State - 69

6. Montana State - 61

7. Utah Tech (1) - 57

8. Portland State - 43

9. Idaho – 25

10. Eastern Washington – 18

11. Southern Utah - 15

2026 Big Sky Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team

Hanah Stoddard, Northern Arizona (preseason MVP)

Rose Moore, Weber State

Delaney Russell, Montana

Jaydin Watts, Idaho State

Alayna Tessena, Northern Colorado

Gigi Greenlee, Northern Arizona

Alivia Eikenberg, Portland State

Joelie Spelts, Montana State

Nerea Alvarez Jorge, Northern Colorado

Teagan Jaynes, Montana State

Gracie Cagle, Montana

