Montana, Montana State dominate All-Big Sky lists; Griz reel in postseason awards

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky unveiled its all-conference teams and postseason awards Tuesday, with Montana and Montana State leading the way.

Montana, the outright league champion, dominated the individual awards. Lineman Alex Gubner was named Big Sky defensive player of the year while Bobby Hauck was a unanimous choice as coach of the year.

Additionally, Griz quarterback Clifton McDowell was named newcomer of the year and running back Eli Gillman was picked as the league's freshman of the year.

UC Davis running back Lan Larison was named offensive player of the year.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats each had eight first-team selections. Gubner was a unanimous first-team pick. The all-conference teams were voted on by the league's 12 head coaches on Sunday. They were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Following are the All-Big Sky teams and postseason awards:

2023 Big Sky All-Conference Football Teams

* - Unanimous Selection

2023 Individual Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Year: Lan Larison, RB, UC Davis

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Gubner, DL, Montana

Newcomer of the Year: Clifton McDowell, QB, Montana

Freshman of the Year: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana

Coach of the Year: Bobby Hauck, Montana*

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho

RB: Lan Larison, UC Davis

RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho

FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State

WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington*

WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho*

WR: Chedon James, Idaho State

WR: Junior Bergen, Montana

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE: Treyton Pickering, Montana State

OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State*

OL: Marcus Wehr, Montana State

OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State

OL: Brandon Casey, Montana

OL: Jordan Ford, UC Davis

OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State

Defense

DL: Alex Gubner, Montana*

DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State

DL: Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly

DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona

LB: Braxton Hill, Montana

LB: Winston Reid, Weber State

LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State

LB: Nolan Askelson, Montana State

LB: Jack Kelly, Weber State

DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho

DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State

DB: Cameron Broussard, Sacramento State

DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington

DB: Corbin Walker, Montana

DB: Trevin Gradney, Montana

Special Teams

K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho

P: Brendan Hall, Montana State

KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State

PR: Junior Bergen, Montana

ST: Garrett Graves, Montana

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Tommy Mellott, Montana State

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana

RB: Julius Davis, Montana State

FB: Andrew VanBuren, Portland State

WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

WR: Coleman Owen, Northern Arizona

WR: Jared Gipson, Sacramento State

TE: Hayden Meacham, Weber State

TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington

OL: Jonny Bottorff, Northern Arizona

OL: Shiloh Ta’ase, Portland State

OL: Garrett Weichman, Cal Poly

OL: Jordan Lutui, Weber State

OL: Omar Aigbedlion, Montana State

OL: AJ Forbes, Montana

AP: Trent Tompkins, UC Davis

Defense

DL: Jett Stanley, Sacramento State

DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State

DL: Brayden Wilson, Weber State

DL: Dino Kahaulelio, Portland State

DL: Chubba Maae, UC Davis

LB: Evan Tattersall, UC Davis

LB: Teddye Buchanan, UC Davis

LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana

LB: Riley Wilson, Montana

LB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis

DB: Alex McLaughlin, Northern Arizona

DB: Donovan Saunders, Cal Poly

DB: Calvin Pitcher, Idaho State

DB: George Steele, Northern Arizona

DB: Tizell Lewis, Northern Colorado

Special Teams

K: Gianni Smith, Portland State

P: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho

KR: Michael Wortham, Eastern Washington

PR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

ST: Sean McCormick, Idaho

HONRABLE MENTION

QB: Kekoa Visperas, Eastern Washington

RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State

RB: Devon Starling, Northern Arizona

WR: Jermaine Braddock, Portland State

WR: Hendrix Johnson, Northern Arizona

OL: Chris Walker, Montana

OL: Ivan Garza, Sacramento State

OL: Journey Grimsrud, Montana

OL: Nathan Mejia, Sacramento State

OL: Ayden Knapik, Idaho

OL: Austin Lawrence, Northern Colorado

OL: Justus, Perkins, Montana State

OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis

AP: Quincy Craig, Portland State

DL: Keyshawn James-Newby, Idaho

DL: David Rowe, Idaho State

DL: Marcus Howard, Northern Colorado

DL: Mark Ho Ching, Northern Arizona

DL: Dallas Afalava, Idaho

LB: Tre Thomas, Idaho

LB: Parker McKenna, Portland State

LB: Xe’ree Alexander, Idaho

LB: Jacob Stanton, Northern Colorado

DB: Tommy McCormick, Idaho

DB: Jehiel Budgett, UC Davis

DB: Rylan Ortt, Montana State

DB: Naseme Colvin, Weber State

DB: Dillon Juniel, Sacramento State

K: Hunter Ridley, UC Davis

P: Cal McGough, Sacramento State

P: Hunter Green, Northern Colorado

P: Jack Burgess, Weber State

KR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

PR: Haze Hadley, Weber State

ST: Hendrix Johnson, Northern Arizona

