Montana, Montana State each put 7 on Associated Press FCS All-America team

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats each put seven players on the Associated Press' FCS All-America teams released Tuesday.

Headlining the first-team list are safety Caden Dowler and offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann from Montana State and all-purpose performer Michael Wortham from Montana.

Dowler has intercepted six passes leading into Saturday's anticipated FCS semifinal showdown between the Bobcats and Grizzlies, and was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year. Fleischmann has helped MSU average 234.1 rushing yards per game.

Montana's Wortham, an Eastern Washington transfer, ranks No. 2 in the nation with an average of 163.9 all-purpose yards per game and a school-record 2,295 for the season.

On the second team is Montana running back Eli Gillman, who's rushed for 1,434 yards and 20 TDs. Gillman was named the Big Sky offensive player of the year.

Also on the second team is Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott, who has made 20 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss while helping the Bobcat defense ranked No. 1 overall in the Big Sky and No. 11 in the nation.

Making the honorable-mention list for Montana were quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, offensive linemen Cannon Panfiloff and Dillon Botner, tight end Evan Shafer and linebacker Peyton Wing.

MSU's honorable mention players are QB Justin Lamson, offensive linemen Braden Zimmer and J.T. Reed, and defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV.

Following is the full list of 2025 Associated Press FCS All-Americans:

First-team offense

QB: Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, senior, 6-0, 215, New Middletown, Ohio.

RB: Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Gilbert, Arizona.

RB: Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, sophomore, 5-8, 195, Owings Mills, Maryland.

OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, junior, 6-4, 300, Pocatello, Idaho.

OL: Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, junior, 6-1, 303, Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

OL: Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, junior, 6-5, 300, Washington Springs, South Dakota.

OL: Griffin Empey, North Dakota State, sophomore, 6-3, 298, Stoughton, Wisconsin.

OL: Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, senior, 6-4, 295, Duxbury, Massachusetts.

TE: Chris Corbo, Dartmouth, senior, 6-5, 250, North Caldwell, New Jersey.

WR: Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, junior, 6-4, 190, Providence, Rhode Island.

WR: Josh Derry, Monmouth, junior, 5-9, 180, Towson, Maryland.

WR: Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 209, Marshall, Minnesota.

AP: Michael Wortham, Montana, senior, 5-9, 190, North Highlands, California.

PK: Nick Reed, New Hampshire, sophomore, 5-7, 181, Harrison, New York.

First-team defense

DL: Joshua Stoneking, Furman, sophomore, 6-3, 264, Raleigh, North Carolina.

DL: Andrew Zock, Mercer, sophomore, 6-2, 250, Citra, Florida.

DL: Lando Brown, Southern Utah, senior, 5-11, 215, Gardena, California.

DL: Keyshawn Johnson, UT Martin, junior, 6-3, 230, Belle Glade, Florida.

LB: Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, junior, 6-3, 240, Normal, Illinois.

LB: A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, senior, 6-2, 243, Montclair, New Jersey.

LB: James Conway, Fordham, graduate, 6-2, 235, Omaha, Nebraska.

DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State, junior, 6-0, 205, Billings, Montana.

DB: Kimal Clark, Indiana State, senior, 5-10, 195, Lackawanna, New York.

DB: Kasyus Kurns, Tarleton State, senior, 5-10, 170, Chicago.

DB: Maximus Pulley, Wofford, senior, 5-11, 200, Fort Worth, Texas.

P: Ben D’Aquila, Northern Arizona, senior, 6-2, 205, La Verne, California.

Second-team offense

QB: Cole Payton, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 233, Omaha, Nebraska.

RB: L.J. Phillips, South Dakota, sophomore, 5-9, 225, Wichita, Kansas.

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana, junior, 6-0, 213, Dassel, Minnesota.

DL: Seth Anderson, North Dakota, senior, 6-5, 300, Moorhead,Minnesota.

DL: Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, junior, 6-5, 295, Weber, Utah.

DL: Langston Jones, Lehigh, senior, 6-3, 325, Lawrenceville, Georgia.

DL: Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, senior, 6-5, 300, Rockwall, Texas.

DL: Beau Johnson, North Dakota State, sophomore, 6-6, 297, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

TE: Connor Hulstein, Marist, graduate, 6-6, 247, Frisco, Texas.

WR: Jared Richardson, Penn, senior, 6-2, 220, Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

WR: Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, senior, 6-3, 205, Arlington Heights, Illinois.

WR: Jalen Jones, Alabama State, sophomore, 5-9, 175, Birmingham, Alabama.

AP: Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State, senior, 5-9, 195, Norfolk, Virginia.

PK: Eli Ozick, North Dakota State, sophomore, 5-11, 191, Liberty, Missouri.

Second-team defense

DL: Jacob Psyk, UC Davis, graduate, 6-3, 265, Sugarland, Texas.

DL: Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana, senior, 6-3, 280, Oak Grove, Louisiana.

DL: Lance Rucker, North Dakota, junior, 6-3, 230, Omaha, Nebraska.

DL (tie): Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, senior, 6-3, 239, Alief, Texas; Paul Brott, Montana State, senior, 6-3, 300, Billings, Montana; Kahmari Brown, Elon, sophomore, 6-2, 220, Jacksonville, North Carolina; and David Hoage, West Georgia, graduate, 6-3, 250, Denver.

LB: Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 221, St. Louis.

LB: Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, junior, 6-0, 230, Mission Viejo, California.

LB: Tyler Ochojski, Lehigh, senior, 6-2, 230, Freehold, New Jersey.

DB: Abu Kamara, Yale, junior, 6-1, 208, Prospect Park, Pennsylvania.

DB: Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, senior, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

DB: Jeremiah McClendon, Southern Illinois, senior, 6-0, 185, Delray Beach, Florida.

DB: Shadwel Nkuba II, Illinois State, senior, 6-1, 190, Lewisville, Texas.

P: Jeff Yurk, Elon, senior, 6-2, 224, Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Honrable mention offense

QB: Taron Dickens, Western Carolina; Keali’l Ah Yat, Montana.

RB: Luke Yoder, Lehigh; Josh Pitsenberger, Yale; Kente Edwards, Lafayette; Marquis Gillis, Delaware State; Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State.

OL: Erik Gray, SFA; Gavin Ortega, Weber State; Jake Pope, Illinois State; Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay; JT Cornelius, Monmouth; Cannon Panfiloff, Montana; Mike Bartilucci, The Citadel; Temi Ajirotutu, Villanova; Roger Smith, South Carolina State; Michael Bennett, Yale; Edward Riley, Southern Utah; Drew Wilder, Tennessee Tech; Jestus Johnson, Delaware State; Eli Simonson, UC Davis; Elijah Bowser, UT Martin; Aidan Palmer, Lehigh; Dominic Perricone, Marist; Ryan McKenna, William & Mary; Elijah Baker, Alabama State; Isaiah Cook, Delaware State; Netinho Olivieri, Penn; Luke Petit, Furman; Dillon Botner, Montana; Braden Zimmer, Montana State; Isaiah DeLoatch, Central Connecticut; Evan Shafer, Montana; Logan Weedman, Tennessee Tech; Cameron Smith, Alabama State; Jake Picard, Villanova; JT Reed, Montana State; Jake Henry, SFA.

TE: Eric Olsen, Utah Tech; Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State; Connor Finer, Rhode Island; Ian Simpson, UC Davis; Ryder Kurtz, Cornell; Nathan Levicki, Presbyerian; Peyton Strickland, New Hampshire.

WR: Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis; Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota; Max Tomczak, Youngstown State; Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona; Nico Brown, Yale; Carver Cheeks, Northern Colorado; Joey Isabella, Duquesne; Jalen Waithall, UIW; Tony Diaz, UTRVG.

AP: Rashad Rochelle, Indiana State; Bugs Mortimer, SFA; Ja’Briel Mace, Villanova; Cole Payton, North Dakota State; Justin Lamson, Montana State; Jackson Williams, North Dakota State; DJ Williams, Southern Illinois.

PK: Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State; Reice Griffith, Mercer; Sloan Calder, Weber State; Andrew Brown, NC A&T; Paul Geelen, Southern Illinois; Kaleb Robison, NC Central; Brad Larson, Tarleton State; Luke Barnes, Elon; Ryan Short, Butler.

Horable mention defense

DL: Brandon Maina, Wofford; Robert Holtz, Gardner-Webb; DeSean Watts, Sacramento State; Thomas Johnson, NC Central; Keenan Wilson, North Dakota State; Kobe Claybourne, South Dakota State; Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State; James Stewart, Tennessee State, senior; Angelo Anderson, Tarleton State; Theron Gaines, Tennessee Tech; Joey Isabella, Duquesne; Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth; Mike Wells, Youngstown State; Matt Spatny, Lehigh; TJ Burke, Lehigh; Ckelby Givens, Southern; Toby Anene, North Dakota State.

LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State; Jaydon Southard, SFA; Luke Banbury, William & Mary; KK Reno, Southeastern Louisiana; Jack Stoll, Central Connecticut; Porter Connors, UC Davis; Peyton Wing, Montana; Nate Fischer, San Diego; Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian; John Perdue, Brown; Isiah King, Idaho; Julian Fox, Mercer.

DB: Chris Jean, Central Connecticut; Jalen Jones, Wiliam & Mary; Koa Akui, Sacramento State; Cam Chapa, Northern Colorado; Charles Demmings, SFA; Mikey Munn, South Dakota; Josh Williams, Dayton; Mekhai Smith, Lehigh; Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington; Dorian Plumley, Abilene Christian; Nate Robinson Jr., Marist; Caleb Francis, Presbyterian; Harrison Keith, Dartmouth; Quentin Moten, Northern Arizona; Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M; Jalen Bell, LIU; Jalen Mayo, SFA; Quincy Briggs, Georgetown; Josiah Harris, Gardner-Webb; Carsten Mamaril, Portland State; Antonio Bluiett, North Dakota; Rex Connors, UC Davis; Jaeden Jones, Monmouth; Camron Barber, Presbyterian; Jordan Allen, Richmond; Khalani Riddick, UC Davis; Andrew Smith, Tennessee Tech; Vincent Firenze, Dayton; Dylan Rowsey, Murray State; Cam Jones, Holy Cross; Ty Bartrum, Harvard.

P: Max Pelham, South Dakota State; Ben Shrewsbury, VMI; Mason Miller, Eastern Illinois; James Platte, The Citadel; Gabriel Russo, Idaho State.

