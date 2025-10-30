Montana men, Montana State women featured on 2025 Big Sky Conference Tip-Off Show

FARMINGTON, Utah — The 2025-26 college basketball season tips off Monday, Nov. 3, and Big Sky Conference host and reporter Meghan Robinson set the scene for the upcoming season with the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show this week.

The Montana men and Montana State women, both coming off Big Sky championships last season and berths in their respective NCAA tournaments, were selected as the preseason favorites in the conference.

The Grizzlies are led by Travis DeCuire, who is entering his 12th season as the head coach in Missoula. Last season, the Griz finished 25-10 on the year with a 15-3 record in Big Sky Conference play. Robinson talked with DeCuire to preview the upcoming season.

WATCH ROBINSON'S INTERVIEW WITH DECUIRE:

Montana coach Travis DeCuire on the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show

Robinson also talked with Griz guard Money Williams, who was named the Big Sky's preseason MVP. Williams was voted the top reserve in the league last season when he averaged 13.2 points and 3.1 assists per game.

A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Williams scored 30 points in a nonconference game at Tennessee last November. He closed the season in a flurry, as well, scoring 36 points in a 79-76 overtime loss at Portland State and 23 in the season finale against Eastern Washington, an 83-72 Griz win that helped them secure a share of the Big Sky regular-season title.

WATCH ROBINSON'S INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAMS:

Montana guard Money Williams on the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show

Meanwhile, Montana State's women, led by longtime coach Tricia Binford, had a historic season in 2024-25. The Bobcats became the first team in Big Sky history to win 30 games in a single season. They swept the Big Sky titles and advanced to the NCAA tournament, finishing the season with a 30-4 overall record and 17-1 mark in Big Sky play.

Binford joined Robinson on the Tip-Off Show to talk about the upcoming season.

WATCH ROBINSON'S INTERVIEW WITH BINFORD:

Montana State coach Tricia Binford on the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Tip-Off Show

The Montana State women tip off their 2025-26 season Nov. 4 against Carroll College of the NAIA. The Montana Lady Griz, who were picked second in the Big Sky preseason polls, open against Seattle Pacific on Nov. 4.

The Montana and Montana State men both start their seasons Nov. 3 — the Griz host Northwest Indian College, while the Bobcats, who tied for fifth in the preseason coaches poll and were picked sixth in the preseason media poll, open at Colorado.

WATCH THE 2025 BIG SKY BASKETBALL TIP-OFF SHOW: