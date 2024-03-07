Montana Lady Griz secure individual honors as Big Sky names all-conference teams

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference release.)
BOISE, Idaho — With the conclusion of the 2023-24 Big Sky Conference women's basketball regular season, the league office has announced its All-Conference Teams, All-Defensive Team and Individual Award Winners as we head into the Big Sky Basketball Championships inside Idaho Central Arena.
Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera headlines the awards after uaniomously being named Most Valuable Player and All-Conference First Team. Loera currently leads the Big Sky with 2.4 steals per game and is second with 5.5 assists per game.
She is eighth with 13.3 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Washington native has three double-doubles this season.
Loera has also been named Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Eastern Washington's Joddie Gleason was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their first regular season title in over a decade in just her third year at the helm of the program.
Montana picked up a pair of individual awards as Gina Marxen was named Top Reserve, while Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
Rounding out the individual awards, Sacramento State's Summah Hanson was named Freshman of the Year.
Jamie Loera and Sophie Glancey were unanimously selected as First Team All-Conference members. Aaliyah Alexander, Kennedy Johnson, Carmen Gfeller, Esmeralda Morales and Delaynie Byrne round out the First Team selections.
The innagural All-Defensive Team has also been announced, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Jamie Loera. Amalie Langer, Kacey Spink, Dani Bartsch, Benthe Versteeg and Katelynn Limardo were also tabbed All-Defensive Team members.
The Big Sky All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.
All-Conference Team & Individual Award Winners
Most Valuable Player – Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*
Newcomer of the Year – Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Montana
Defensive Player of the Year – Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington
Top Reserve – Gina Marxen, Montana
Freshman of the Year – Summah Hanson, Sacramento State
Coach of the Year – Joddie Gleason, Eastern Washington
First Team All-Conference
Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*
Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona*
Aaliyah Alexander, Eastern Washington
Kennedy Johnson, Idaho
Carmen Gfeller, Montana
Esmeralda Morales, Portland State
Delaynie Byrne, Northern Colorado
Second Team All-Conference
Leia Beattie, Northern Arizona
Dani Bartsch, Montana
Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State
Marah Dykstra, Montana State
Jaleesa Lawrence, Eastern Washington
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Montana
Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado
Honorable Mention All-Big Sky
Aniah Hall, Northern Colorado
Emily Rodabaugh, Northern Arizona
Daryn Hickok, Weber State
Jadyn Matthews, Weber State
Olivia Moran, Northern Arizona
All-Defensive Team
Amalie Langer, Idaho
Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington
Kacey Spink, Idaho State
Dani Bartsch, Montana
Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State
Katelynn Limardo, Montana State
*Unanimous selection