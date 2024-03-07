Montana Lady Griz secure individual honors as Big Sky names all-conference teams

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference release.)

BOISE, Idaho — With the conclusion of the 2023-24 Big Sky Conference women's basketball regular season, the league office has announced its All-Conference Teams, All-Defensive Team and Individual Award Winners as we head into the Big Sky Basketball Championships inside Idaho Central Arena.

Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera headlines the awards after uaniomously being named Most Valuable Player and All-Conference First Team. Loera currently leads the Big Sky with 2.4 steals per game and is second with 5.5 assists per game.

She is eighth with 13.3 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Washington native has three double-doubles this season.

Loera has also been named Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Eastern Washington's Joddie Gleason was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their first regular season title in over a decade in just her third year at the helm of the program.

Montana picked up a pair of individual awards as Gina Marxen was named Top Reserve, while Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw earned Newcomer of the Year honors.

Rounding out the individual awards, Sacramento State's Summah Hanson was named Freshman of the Year.

Jamie Loera and Sophie Glancey were unanimously selected as First Team All-Conference members. Aaliyah Alexander, Kennedy Johnson, Carmen Gfeller, Esmeralda Morales and Delaynie Byrne round out the First Team selections.

The innagural All-Defensive Team has also been announced, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Jamie Loera. Amalie Langer, Kacey Spink, Dani Bartsch, Benthe Versteeg and Katelynn Limardo were also tabbed All-Defensive Team members.

The Big Sky All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.

All-Conference Team & Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player – Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*

Newcomer of the Year – Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Montana

Defensive Player of the Year – Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington

Top Reserve – Gina Marxen, Montana

Freshman of the Year – Summah Hanson, Sacramento State

Coach of the Year – Joddie Gleason, Eastern Washington

First Team All-Conference

Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*

Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona*

Aaliyah Alexander, Eastern Washington

Kennedy Johnson, Idaho

Carmen Gfeller, Montana

Esmeralda Morales, Portland State

Delaynie Byrne, Northern Colorado

Second Team All-Conference

Leia Beattie, Northern Arizona

Dani Bartsch, Montana

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Marah Dykstra, Montana State

Jaleesa Lawrence, Eastern Washington

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Montana

Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado

Honorable Mention All-Big Sky

Aniah Hall, Northern Colorado

Emily Rodabaugh, Northern Arizona

Daryn Hickok, Weber State

Jadyn Matthews, Weber State

Olivia Moran, Northern Arizona

All-Defensive Team

Amalie Langer, Idaho

Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington

Kacey Spink, Idaho State

Dani Bartsch, Montana

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Katelynn Limardo, Montana State

*Unanimous selection