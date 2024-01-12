Winning streak snapped as Montana Lady Griz fall on road to Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana shot just 37.7% in a 67-57 Big Sky Conference loss at Northern Colorado on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The loss snapped Montana's seven-game winning streak. The Lady Griz are now 10-4 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky play.

“Success, if you let it get to you, it eats you alive. We let success get to us,” coach Brian Holsinger said in a UM press release. “This has kind of been coming.

“We came out in the second half and didn’t do the right things, didn’t play right. They were the aggressors in the second half and wanted it more than we did, which is super discouraging.”

Montana made 23 of 61 field goal attempts, including just 3 of 16 3-point tries. The Lady Griz tied the game 46-46 at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter on a pair of Gina Marxen free throws, but UNC closed the game on a 21-12 run to pull away.

Carmen Gfeller led Montana with 19 points. She also had six rebounds and five assists. Mack Konig hit two 3-pointers and finished with 8 points for the Lady Griz. Dani Bartsch pulled down nine rebounds and M.J. Bruno grabbed eight boards.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bears, led by Hannah Simental's 17 points. Simental hit five 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds. Delaynie Byrne and Seneca Hackley each had 14 points for UNC while Aniah Hall added 13.

Montana returns to the court on Saturday afternoon at Northern Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time.