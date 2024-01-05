Why is Frisco, Texas known as Sports City USA?

FRISCO, Texas — We are just three days away from the FCS national championship game, and Griz football fans have been to trickling into Frisco, Texas.

Frisco — which is on the northern edge of Dallas — is known as Sports City USA.

It hosts the headquarters of the Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas and the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

They recently finished a PGA golf course and hold the record for the number of years hosting the FCS national championship at 14.

“We're trying to set the stage so that they can compete at the pinnacle of the sport,” explained Josh Dill of Visit Frisco.

Dill leads the city’s effort to attract sports tourism and said the championship game will bring about $10 million to Frisco.

For the players and fans, though, Dill wants to share some Southern hospitality.

“I hope the fans from Missoula and Montana come down and realize that Frisco is a great place and that maybe they see it as a second home for them," he said.

Seven bars are hosting ‘Griz Gatherings’ throughout the week. You can find where they are taking place at https://www.grizalum.org/.

The FCS championship game against the South Dakota Jackrabbits kicks off at noon (MT) Sunday.