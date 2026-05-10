MISSOULA — The University of Montana Spring Rodeo concluded the regular season of the Big Sky Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

"Grit and Glory: The University of Montana Spring Rodeo", a one-hour special hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, showcases the athletes and animals that made up college rodeo across Montana this spring.

The show features highlights and reaction from Championship Saturday, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into everything that made the rodeo possible — from the cowboys and cowgirls to the parents and fans to the horses and bulls.

WATCH "GRIT AND GLORY: THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA SPRING RODEO":