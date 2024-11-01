Watch: 2024-25 Montana basketball tip-off show

Both Montana basketball teams are expected to be contenders for the 2024-25 seasons.

The Griz men, who reached the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game last season, were picked to win the league by the coaches in the preseason poll. The media picked Montana second.

Senior guard Brandon Whitney was named to the preseason all-conference team for coach Travis DeCuire, who is entering his 11th season at the helm. The Griz will be a new-look squad with nine total newcomers, including eight transfers.

Montana tips off its season Nov. 4 with a home game against Hawaii Hilo.

The Lady Griz, coming off a 23-win season and trip to the WNIT, were picked to finish third in the conference in both the media and coaches preseason polls.

Montana senior Dani Bartsch is a preseason all-conference selection, as coach Brian Holsinger returns three starters — MJ Bruno and Mack Konig are the others — from last year's squad. Holsinger will be coaching his fourth season as the Montana head coach.

The Lady Griz host Montana Western in an exhibition Friday before opening their season at Gonzaga on Nov. 5. Their first home game is Nov. 10 versus Southeastern University.

