'Very determined': Ex-Griz Junior Bergen looks to make most of opportunity with 49ers

BUTTE — Colt Anderson and Junior Bergen have a lot in common with both hailing from the Treasure State and both having enjoyed decorated careers with the Montana Grizzlies football team under coach Bobby Hauck.

But Anderson, who was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant special teams coach in February, didn't need to bring Bergen's unique abilities as one of the most electrifying punt returners in FCS history to anyone's attention. His name was already circling around the NFL.

HEAR FROM JUNIOR BERGEN ON BEING DRAFTED BY THE 49ERS:

And when the 49ers used their final pick in the seventh round to snag Bergen in the 2025 NFL Draft, it came as no surprise to Anderson.

"Everybody knew about him," said Anderson. "Special teams coordinators around the league knew who Junior Bergen was. It's been cool to work with him the past couple of months and I'm fired up to see what he can do."

Bergen, who played for Billings Senior before joining the Grizzlies where he tied the FCS career punt return touchdown record with eight — including one against North Dakota State on December 16, 2023 that helped propel the Grizzlies to a double overtime win and into the FCS Championship — said he'd been in contact with the 49ers throughout the draft process and was expecting to be a sixth or seventh round pick.

"I had been in touch with them throughout the whole process," said Bergen at last week's Dream Big Montana Skills Camp at Naranche Stadium. "Obviously Colt's over there, he talked to me a little bit. (Special teams coordinator) coach (Brant) Boyer talked with me quite a bit and worked me out."

Bergen's parents are San Francisco fans and he grew up rooting for the 49ers. It was a special moment when he learned they had drafted him.

"They were super excited, that's my family's team, my team as well," he said. "We were all super excited when the phone finally rang."

He was back in Montana after spending about six weeks with the 49ers for rookie minicamp and OTAs where he was working to "get acclimated to everything." He'll report for fall camp in mid July where he'll be battling for a spot on the 49ers 53-man roster as the NFL preseason approaches.

He said he's placing an emphasis on attention to even the smallest details.

"Everybody's pretty good at that level," he said. "The little things that you don't think about, those are the things that kind of separate you. You've gotta go out and earn it and go hard everyday."

"I'm very determined, I've been back for a week but I've been working my butt off and haven't taken my foot off the gas," said Bergen. "Just trying to go in there as prepared as I can and go earn a spot."