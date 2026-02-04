University of Montana students react to Grizzly football coach Bobby Hauck's retirement

MISSOULA — University of Montana Grizzlies football coach Bobby Hauck's retirement announcement on Wednesday sent a ripple of surprise across campus.

But it was met with underlying support for the program, and a feeling of anticipation is building for the new coaching era and the upcoming season. MTN spoke with some of the students to get their thoughts.

Watch to hear student reaction to Grizzly football coach Bobby Hauck's retirement announcement:

UM students react to Girzzly football coach Bobby Hauck's retirement

"My buddy just told me like 30 minutes ago. We got out of class, and the first thing that came to mind was like, OK, well we gotta get a new one," UM student Ben Stanton said.

"I grew up in Montana, grew up a Griz fan, grew up going to Griz games," fellow student Caven Wade added. "(It) kind of makes me reflect on growing up, you know, at an early age with him and that excellence that he kind of brought to the field and brought to the university and to the athletics program and football program."

"I was surprised. Every time that, you know, I see him, he always is like super kind to us on the volleyball team, asks how we're doing and is super supportive of us," UM volleyball player Madeline Sanderson told MTN. "I trust the university and the athletic directors, and so I saw Bobby Kennedy is going to be the new coach, and so I'm super happy for him, too."

"I'm sure we're in good hands. I'm personally not worried about anything," Stanton said.

"Montana is a place you want be, and it is a place that strives for athletic excellence," Wade said.