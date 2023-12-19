Watch Now
Tickets for FCS championship game available, extra flights added from Missoula

MTN Sports
Griz fans are now making plans to head south for the FCS championship game on January 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 18, 2023
MISSOULA — Griz Nation is still riding high after Saturday's double overtime win over North Dakota State.

That means fans are now making plans to head to Frisco, Texas, for the national championship game on Jan. 7, 2024 but you'll want to make those plans soon.

Most charter travel packages offered through the University of Montana's Alumni Association are sold out.
Those deals included flights from Missoula and Great Falls to Dallas and hotel opportunities — all in an effort to keep Griz fans together.

Fans who find their way to Frisco can purchase tickets to the game through the NCAA’s FCS championship website or a trusted third-party vendor.

Several sections are already sold out. Tickets range in price from $275 to over $1,300.

There are now other options for fans looking to head to the big game. Delta has added an extra flight from the Missoula airport to Dallas for the game, and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also announced on Monday that American Airlines is adding an extra flight for fans.

