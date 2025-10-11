Throwback win: No. 4 Montana 4th-quarter closers in rally over Cal Poly

MISSOULA — Amid the homecoming hoopla, it took No-4 ranked Montana time to find its footing Saturday while fighting mental errors and pre-snap penalties.

When they got it together, the Grizzlies — wearing throwback-style copper, silver and gold uniforms to honor the 30th anniversary of UM’s 1995 national title — were able to prevail 28-9 over Cal Poly to run their overall record to 6-0 for the first time since 2009. Montana is also now 3-0 in the Big Sky.

Kenzel Lawler’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown sparked Montana in the third quarter and changed the tone following a tough first half.

The Griz were called for two illegal substitution penalties in the first quarter and continued to look out of sorts in the second, especially after quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat served up an interception in the end zone to the Mustangs’ Mason Rivera.

At halftime, Montana trailed 9-0. The deficit could have been greater had Caleb Otlewski not intercepted Cal Poly QB Ty Dieffenbach in the red zone earlier in the first half.

But the Grizzlies adjusted and pulled through.

A 24-yard touchdown pass from Ah Yat to Michael Wortham early in the fourth quarter was the Grizzlies’ first offensive TD and put them in front 14-9. From there it was academic. Montana’s Eli Gillman added touchdown runs of 17 and 13 yards in the fourth.

LONG ARM OF THE LAW: Though the Griz got their offense untracked in the second half, this was a defensive win. And Lawler’s TD came as a result of blitz pressure. On a third-and-2 play, Dieffenbach was quickly under duress and flicked the ball toward the sideline, a pass intended for Michael Briscoe.

Lawler read it perfectly, jumped in front of the pass and ran untouched to the end zone to give the Griz their first points. It proved to be the jolt Montana needed.

RISING UP: After Lawler’s big play, Cal Poly went three and out. Montana’s Lakeldrick Bridges then fumbled on a reverse and Cal Poly got the ball back, but again the Mustangs went three and out. The Griz defense simply wouldn’t allow Cal Poly to extend its lead.

UM's Prince Ford and Geno Leonard also both picked off Dieffenbach in the fourth quarter. Cal Poly managed only 60 yards of offense after halftime.

BATTLE TESTED: Saturday’s win marked the third time this season Montana has won a game in which it trailed entering the fourth quarter. On Sept. 13, the Grizzlies overcame a late deficit against North Dakota to prevail 24-23. And then on Oct. 4 they climbed out of a 10-point hole to defeat Idaho State 42-38.

WHAT’S NEXT: As they continue their jaunt of 12 consecutive regular-season games without a break, the Grizzlies will step out of conference next week when they host Sacred Heart, an FCS independent program.

Montana and Sacred Heart have never met in football. The Pioneers will come in with a 5-2 overall record after a come-from-behind 32-14 victory over Howard on Saturday, a game in which SHU running back Mitchell Summers rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

