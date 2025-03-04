Three-point loss at Eastern Washington closes regular season for Montana women

CHENEY, Wash. — The Montana women's basketball team finished the Big Sky Conference regular season Monday with an 80-77 loss at Eastern Washington.

A three-point play by Peyton Howard with 1:12 remaining put the Eagles ahead 77-73. Montana got back within one point with three seconds left on a layup by Avery Waddington, but Howard's two free throws stretched the EWU lead back to three.

A final tying attempt by Montana's Tyler McCliment-Call missed. With the loss, the Lady Griz closed the regular season with a 12-17 overall record and an 8-10 mark in the Big Sky.

Montana will be the No. 6 seed for the upcoming Big Sky postseason tournament, where it will play No. 3 seed Idaho next Monday in Boise, Idaho.

Mack Konig led Montana with a double double of 16 points and 11 assists. McCliment-Call had 13 points and Dani Bartsch ended with 11 points before fouling out.

Alexis Pettis paced EWU with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Howard had 16 points and Billings West graduate Kourtney Grossman added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

